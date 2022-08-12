Crimenet 08_11_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Derriko D. Brooks.

Brooks is a 21-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 177 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department where he has been charged with the crime of burglary.

If you know where Brooks can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

