Crimenet 08_11_22
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Derriko D. Brooks.
Brooks is a 21-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 177 pounds.
He is wanted on a warrant by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department where he has been charged with the crime of burglary.
If you know where Brooks can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
