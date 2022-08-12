Former Jones Co. road foreman pleads guilty to embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Jones County road department foreman, Roland Graham, has pleaded guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy charges in Jones County.

Special Agents from the office of State Auditor Shad White arrested him in July 2020. Graham admitted to using Jones County equipment and personnel to do demolition work for a private contractor. Graham also directed disposal fees from the demolition work to be billed to Jones County. A guilty plea and sentencing order for his co-conspirator, Larry Barnes, were recorded earlier this year.

Graham was sentenced to eight years in prison and because of his status as a habitual offender, he will serve 30 months of the sentence day for day. The remaining time will be spent in post-release supervision. Graham was also ordered to pay full restitution, a $3,000 fine and all court costs associated with the embezzlement and conspiracy charges. He also pleaded guilty and was sentenced for an additional, unrelated criminal charge during his appearance in court this week.

State Auditor Shad White said his office has already recovered $14,139.90 in this case. That money has been returned to the appropriate accounts.

