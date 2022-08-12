Hazel Marie Wilkins

Hazel Marie Wilkins
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hazel, age 93, passed away on August 12, 2022, at Poplar Springs Nursing Center. She was born August 28, 1928 in Stonewall, MS.

Hazel is survived by her children, David Wilkins, Brenda Wilkins and Billie (B.J.) Beech; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ola Pearson; brothers: Tom Pearson, Robert Pearson and Laverne Pearson; sisters: Ruth Pearson and Glenda Pearson.

A Graveside Service will begin at 11am on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Stonewall Cemetery in Stonewall, MS. Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes have been entrusted with her arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hazel Marie Wilkins, please visit our floral store.

Most Read

This April 28, 2021 booking photo provided by the Copiah County, Miss., Sheriff's Office shows...
How a DEA agent returned to work in Jackson after a murder charge: ‘They tried everything they could to get us not to charge him’
A traffic shift is planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian starting Aug. 15 to replace a...
Traffic shift set for Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian
Lydia's House sign
Lydia’s House back open
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 11, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 10, 2022

Latest News

Wilmer McMahan
Wayne E. Carne
Meridian Symphony Orchestra
Meridian Symphony Orchestra prepares for new season
Infant Tara Rose Sullivan