Hazel Marie Wilkins

Hazel, age 93, passed away on August 12, 2022, at Poplar Springs Nursing Center. She was born August 28, 1928 in Stonewall, MS.

Hazel is survived by her children, David Wilkins, Brenda Wilkins and Billie (B.J.) Beech; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ola Pearson; brothers: Tom Pearson, Robert Pearson and Laverne Pearson; sisters: Ruth Pearson and Glenda Pearson.

A Graveside Service will begin at 11am on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Stonewall Cemetery in Stonewall, MS. Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes have been entrusted with her arrangements.

