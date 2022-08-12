High school band interest on the decline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -High school band was and is a large part of many people’s lives across the world, but due to budget and other constraints at schools, attendance in band programs has dropped, but the passion is still there.

Band directors across the nation have begun to see a decline in students in their classes, but that does not stop these directors from teaching what they love.

“I learned how to make friends and get better at my instrument and as well as in my later career and trying to teach that’s what I want to give back to the kids here I want them to be able to give when they get older to have a skill that they can go on and make them happy whether that be a hobby or they want to make it lucrative, but I want to make sure they are doing it with fun.”

Southeast Lauderdale High School only has about 35 students in the band program. The band director says that each student works hard from the moment they walk in the door to the moment they leave. Each member is passionate, and that’s what keeps this program working.

“But they are some experienced half and half some are experienced some are young, and so but it’s relatively a young program, so this is just nothing, but we can go forward and higher from here so this is gonna be a good program here.”

Students feel the difference in their programs, but that is not stopping them from doing what they love. With the new leadership at Southeast Lauderdale, these students are super excited to get to work and make this year great.

“You know, this year, Mr. Barnes bright spirit, I mean like everybody’s just hyped up now his attitude everything helps a lot, and it’s a lot more serious now like everybody is taking it more seriously.”

The marching tigers are ready to hit the football field this season, displaying a show titled Music of Chicago.

