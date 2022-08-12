Jackson water problems delay move-in dates for JSU residence halls

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Ongoing water problems in Mississippi’s capital city are now affecting the new school year at Jackson State University.

Move-in day for students is being pushed back, due to low water pressure, especially on the upper floors of residence halls.

First-year and transfer students will have to wait until Aug. 18-19 to move in to dorms, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Returning students can move Aug. 20. Fall semester classes start Monday, Aug. 22.

