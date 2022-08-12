Medical marijuana sales expected by end of year in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A report from the state of Mississippi shows 107 facilities have been licensed for medical marijuana, with 93 listed as dispensaries.

There are also cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation services.

The statewide medical marijuana law went into effect Feb. 2, 2022.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is still processing patient applications and expects to have those approved later this fall. Sales are expected to begin by the end of 2022.

