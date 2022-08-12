MPSD discusses funding for school improvements

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District held it’s monthly school board meeting for August on Thursday evening.

At the meeting, they approved the recommendation for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund also called ESSER.

These fund were issued by the federal government to do COVID-19 related improvements to multiple schools including Oakland Heights, Poplar Springs, Parkview and Magnolia.

Clay Sims, the Director of Operations at MPSD, said those improvements range from touchless restroom fixtures to updated heating and cooling systems to maintain proper indoor air quality.

“We are very excited about those improvements. The updates to the restrooms create a more efficient system so we use less water. It makes things easier on our cleaning staff, so it is all round good for the district,” said Sims.

The estimated total cost for all four school is $790,000.

Also, the school board made a preliminary finding that the $34 million dollar bond issue passed on unofficial election results.

Once the results are certified, the school attorney says the board will finalize the passing of the bond issue and they expect to distribute those funds depending on construction needs.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 19th at 5:30 p.m. at the MHS Multi-Purpose building.

