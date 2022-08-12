Graveside services for Mr. Willie Truman Tucker will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, with Rev. Matthew Stokley officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Tucker, age 85, of Meridian died on August 11, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Tucker was born on December 10, 1936 in Florence, Mississippi. For many years, he served the Jackson area as a fireman. He was a loving husband and father. Willie was a Christian and member of Chunky Baptist Church. He was a proud third degree Mason for over 60 years.

Survivors include his wife 65 and ½ years, Shelby Gray Tucker; children, Michael Timothy Tucker and Mark Eugene Tucker; 3 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Blaylock; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, his daughter, Cheryl Kim Tucker Tillotson; and his son-in-law, Jack W. Tillotson.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

