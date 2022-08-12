Ms. Jackie Lee Clark

Jackie Lee Clark
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT
Ms. Jackie Lee Clark, 65, of Meridian died on August 11, 2022 at her brother’s home in Meridian.

Survivors include her sons, Christopher Barnes (Kim) and Daniel Roach; grandchildren, Will Boswell, John Cooper Boswell, Kaylyn Roach, Kameron Roach, and Daniel Ryan Roach, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Alexis Miles and Adalyn Lee; mother, Marjorie Graham; siblings, Randy Gray, Christy Wilson (Allen), and John Gray (Jenny); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Barnes; father, Jack Gray; brother, Kerry Gray; her sister, Vickie McFall; and her nephew, Josh Gray.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no public visitation or services.

