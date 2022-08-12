Newton County football preps for opener

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Cougars are getting ready for the season as they started official practices this week.

This is going to be a new look team as the the Cougars did lose a lot of seniors and have new players looking to step up. Coach Bobby Bass enters his fifth year with Newton County and spoke on the return of practice and how the roster will look for the upcoming season.

“It’s good to be back. It wasn’t necessarily a long summer but you know it gets monotonous doing the same things over and over,” coach Bass said. “Being out here at practice and watching the kids work, watching them make progress so it’s been good. Going into the spring, we knew we had to replace some good players and so spring was part of that process, summer was part of that process and you know we have made some great strides, we just got to continue to get better,” he said.

Newton County’s Jamboree will be on August 19th against Lake on the road.

