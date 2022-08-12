A very beautiful weekend is in store

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Fri-yay! We are headed into a very beautiful weekend. We do still have the chance for isolated thunderstorms later this evening. Today will experience our last batch of heavy rain this week. Fog still remains in the area, but the roadways are clearing up.

Do not forget your umbrella when you head out the doorm, and be sure to grab an extra water bottle as well. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees today. Remember to practice heat safety because upper 90s return this weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

I hope you all have a great and safe weekend.

