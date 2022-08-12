Wayne E. Carne

Wayne E. Carne
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT
Funeral services for Wayne E. Carney, 78, of Butler will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Carney officiating. Burial will follow in the Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Wayne passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Alabama. He was a retired foreman pipefitter for Georgia Pacific in Pennington.

Wayne loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include his son, DuWayne Carney (Dawn); daughters, Rachelle C. Wright (Greg); Jacqueline C. Schmidt; brothers, Jackie Carney (Toni); Mickey Carney (Pam); 12 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar L. Carney and Thedna E. Carney; wife, Sherry Carney; and sister, Bonnie Long.

Pallbearers: David Carney, Kyle Mancil, Ryan Carney, Chris Carney, Alex Wright, Austin Carney.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

