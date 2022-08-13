Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries

The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery.
The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery.(WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday.

At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one of 15 states with an open primary, meaning you don’t need to register as a Republican or Democrat to vote. This allows supporters of one party to vote in another party’s primary.

But now, Alabama’s Republican party wants to change that. It’s why the governing body approved a resolution calling for the legislature to require voters to register with a party before they can vote in that party’s primary.

“The democrats need to elect the democratic candidates and the republicans need to elect the republican candidates,” said Republican House District 2 Nominee Ben Harrison.

“I think a closed primary is good for both parties because what both parties want is their voters voting in their primary,” said House District 3 State Representative Andrew Sorrell.

The resolution pushing for closed primaries passed with 81% of the vote. The resolution now heads to the legislature for consideration.

“Some of the legislatures have resisted it in the past, I don’t think they will this time,” Harrison said.

“If we have people pre-register and say ‘I’m a republican or I’m a democrat or I’m an independent’ then that will help us make sure that only republicans are voting in the republican primary,” Sorrell said.

Opponents of the resolution say this could decrease voter turnout and disenfranchise over half the republican leaning voters in the state.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
Lamar huddles before halftime as they trailed the Volunteers 17-7.
Lamar falls in nail biting season opener
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
Court docs show person of interest in Birmingham arson was restrained by McDonald’s employee for Oklahoma carjacking arrest

Latest News

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Northeast Lauderdale wins Lauderdale County Volleyball tournament.
Lauderdale County Volleyball Tournament
The Eagles got to host a co-ed 7v7 soccer tournament with current and former Meridian Community...
MCC alumni game returns
Weather stays good enough to fly on Day Two.
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
Local organization hosts charity event for single mothers