Dozens surrender firearms at New Orleans gun buy-back event in Algiers

Residents turn in their guns for cash at New Orleans buy-back event Saturday (Aug. 13) in...
Residents turn in their guns for cash at New Orleans buy-back event Saturday (Aug. 13) in Algiers.(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hoping to put a dent in the city’s rampant gun violence, New Orleans city councilman Freddie King III and others hosted a citywide firearm buy-back event Saturday (Aug. 13) at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church in Algiers.

Residents lined up to exchange dozens of handguns and rifles in an effort to get weapons off the street and reduce crime. Those who surrendered a weapon were given pre-loaded cash gift cards that can be used anywhere credit and debit cards are accepted.

King said the goal is to help reduce violent crime by buying guns back from residents with no judgment and no questions asked. King said he knows New Orleans residents are fed up with the violence, and that the problem stretches far beyond his district spanning Algiers to the French Quarter and Marigny.

“It’s not just Algiers. It’s not just District C. It’s not just the West Bank,” King said. “It’s the entire city. And we’re just trying to do our small part of getting guns off the street.”

Like so many others, King said he too has been directly affected by the city’s violent crime.

“Unfortunately, just this past week, I was at this same church for a funeral service for a man who was like a brother to me, who was killed due to gun violence,” King said.

Event partners for the buy-back included Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Congressman Troy Carter, the New Orleans Police Department, the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, InspireNOLA Charter Schools, and Algiers Charter. King said he plans to host more gun buy-back events in the future.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
Lamar huddles before halftime as they trailed the Volunteers 17-7.
Lamar falls in nail biting season opener
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
Court docs show person of interest in Birmingham arson was restrained by McDonald’s employee for Oklahoma carjacking arrest

Latest News

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Northeast Lauderdale wins Lauderdale County Volleyball tournament.
Lauderdale County Volleyball Tournament
The Eagles got to host a co-ed 7v7 soccer tournament with current and former Meridian Community...
MCC alumni game returns
Weather stays good enough to fly on Day Two.
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
Local organization hosts charity event for single mothers