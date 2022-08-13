Food pantry running low in Clarke County

An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people for years but is...
An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people for years but is facing a shortage now.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people who need a little help....and now it needs assistance from some of you to continue that mission.

The Clarke County Baptist Association is facing a food pantry shortage and is looking for donations to help feed people who are going through a tough time.

The association has been giving food to people in need through its program, “Clarke Assisting the Needy”, or “CAN”. Members are saying this issue is due to the distributor, Mississippi Food Network, also being short on supplies.

“We will appreciate any donations that we can get. Right now, we have about 12 to 15 volunteers that help when they can. We have a loving community. We are hoping that people will step up and help us. We enjoy helping. If you want to come by to see what we do, then you are more than welcome to do that,” said Director of CAN Bethany Morgan.

News 11 will be visiting the pantry next week. Members of the Clarke County Baptist Association will share more information about how you can lend a helping hand.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This April 28, 2021 booking photo provided by the Copiah County, Miss., Sheriff's Office shows...
How a DEA agent returned to work in Jackson after a murder charge: ‘They tried everything they could to get us not to charge him’
A traffic shift is planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian starting Aug. 15 to replace a...
Traffic shift set for Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian
Lydia's House sign
Lydia’s House back open
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 11, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 10, 2022

Latest News

Human Trafficking
Alabama Anti Human Trafficking Alliance is helping identify predators, warning signs
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
Girl playing a saxaphone
High school band interest on the decline
Steven Fike pleaded not guilty to rape and first-degree murder charges in the March 1980...
Alabama inmate arraigned on charges for 1980 Boston murder