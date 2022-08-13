Food pantry running low in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people who need a little help....and now it needs assistance from some of you to continue that mission.

The Clarke County Baptist Association is facing a food pantry shortage and is looking for donations to help feed people who are going through a tough time.

The association has been giving food to people in need through its program, “Clarke Assisting the Needy”, or “CAN”. Members are saying this issue is due to the distributor, Mississippi Food Network, also being short on supplies.

“We will appreciate any donations that we can get. Right now, we have about 12 to 15 volunteers that help when they can. We have a loving community. We are hoping that people will step up and help us. We enjoy helping. If you want to come by to see what we do, then you are more than welcome to do that,” said Director of CAN Bethany Morgan.

News 11 will be visiting the pantry next week. Members of the Clarke County Baptist Association will share more information about how you can lend a helping hand.

