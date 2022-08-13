JSU’s “Move-in Day” delayed by Jackson water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University officials spent Friday morning in meetings discussing contingency plans for the start of school now impacted by the city’s latest water issues.

They are in communication with the city during the count down to thousands of students returning to campus under a boil water notice and without adequate water pressure. Officials say they learned Thursday of diminishing water capacity.

Five-story Alexander Hall on JSU’s campus is one of six residential halls impacted by the city’s low water pressure. Most of the 300 rooms in Alexander Hall and other dorms are impacted. Low pressure is preventing water from reaching the upper floors of the residence halls.

Student-athletes and those in organizations were already in dorms when the boil water and low water pressure notices were issued by the City of Jackson. Not getting the normal water flow is prompting Jackson State to delay this weekend’s Move-In Day for about 750 new and transfer students.

That is now scheduled for Thursday and Friday, August 18 and 19. Returning students scheduled to move in on August 18 and 19 will now do so Saturday, August 20.

“A very large number of students were coming in, and the more students that we have on campus and in our residents’ spaces, the more strain it’s already putting on a very weak system,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Fran’ Cee Brown-McClure. “And while we are very excited to welcome students and we want people to be here, we have to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our community.”

Student Government Association president Madison Cathey lives in a first-floor dorm and urges students to adhere to correspondences from the university.

“We are experiencing a little bit low pressure than normal, but our administration has been working to rectify our concerns, and the less students that are on campus, the more improvement we see in the water. So it’s very important that students kind of stay put,” said Cathey.

Bottled water and portable toilets and showers will be available. JSU officials are in discussions to work toward a water supply system for the campus separate from the city’s service. Approximately 7,000 students are expected when classes begin on August 22.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.