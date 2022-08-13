Lamar falls in nail biting season opener

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders would be the first team in the Magnolia state to open the 2022 season Friday night when they hosted Starkville Academy.

The Raiders first year head coach Jacob Land was put to the test in game one.

One thing both the Volunteers and the Raiders had in common for game one was their young QB’s. Both teams starting with a sophomore.

Lamar would kick off the ball and see the defense step up big on the first drive.

Vols quarterback Briggs Bennett would through his pass right into the hands of senior defensive back, Jay Fruge, who would set up the Raiders outside the red zone in the first quarter.

Lamar was not able to capitalize on the play so Starkville Academy would take over the ball after a failed 4th down conversion. The Volunteers would soon drive into the end zone when Bennett would find Wyatt Buice to take his grab to the house for the first touchdown of the night.

The Raiders would respond in the second quarter when Austin Acton would run through the Vols to tie the game up 17-7.

The Raiders quarterback, Wyatt Bond, only a sophomore, but was clearly gaining confidence in game one. With 50 seconds left on the clock he would lead Lamar to the end zone for a touchdown. The Raiders would need a two-point conversion to force overtime but they were not able to make it happen.

The Volunteers beat the Raiders 24-22.

Lamar travels to Heritage Academy next Friday.

