Local organization hosts charity event for single mothers

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mothers of Purpose organization hosted a charity event geared toward single mothers in Philadelphia.

At the event, mothers were given free bibles, diapers, wipes, and gently used or new children’s clothing.

Jennifer Carter, the event organizer, said she wants to give people the tools they need to better their lives.

“Just to fulfill the great commission and to get Bibles into each home. I am a single mom of two so just to help other single moms, provide them educational information like financial literacy, domestic abuse, job opportunities, and increase police relations. Then just bless them with clothes, diapers, and be the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Carter.

The founder of Mothers of Purpose explains what motivated her to host the event.

“God has brought me such a long way. When I became a single mom at 18, I had such a great family support system, such a great church foundation so I just wanted to give back. I knew how scary it was and how hard it is, especially in this world now, so I wanted to just to show the love of Christ because if I didn’t get saved, I wouldn’t be able to make it as far as I have,” said Carter.

Attendees were also able to get information about mental health awareness, money management, and women’s health.

“There was State Farm Insurance talking about life insurance. The police department is out here to help you, there’s so much here. Well, I enjoyed it all pretty much. It’s really great to have something like this in our community and I appreciate all the free things just to stop by and say hello,” said Kailei Ghwaddell, a Philadelphia resident.

Several other agencies and businesses were at the organizational fair including Citizens Bank, the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, and many more.

The founder of Mothers of Purpose event said this was her second year hosting the event and hopes next year is an even bigger success.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.