Man arrested, charged after agents recover hundreds of grams of multiple drugs in Pike County

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested and charged Derrick Cockerham with Aggravated Trafficking of Controlled Substance and Trafficking a Controlled Substance on Friday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at a residence on Sherman Road in Magnolia, Mississippi.

According to Pike County Sheriff’s Office, agents recovered 650 grams of marijuana, 200 grams of methamphetamine, 288 grams of pills, 24 grams of powder cocaine, 30 grams of rock cocaine, 22 grams of a multi-colored powder, and one handgun.

