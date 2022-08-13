Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - You cannot truly end the summer without a proper movie night so why not look into a more classic take on your movie watching experience.

The Warhouse Drive-In Movie Theatre in Demopolis, Alabama is doing just that as they welcome patrons to enjoy a film under the night sky.

The drive-in movie theater has been around for two years.

Richard Bryant, the owner of the movie theater, encourages people from all surrounding areas come out for a fun-filled night the entire family can enjoy.

“We actually encourage people when they get here to get a couple of chairs, kind of have a seat outside, enjoy the weather and the movie. So, I think if they were to try it out they would enjoy it because it is a very unique experience. Drive-ins at one time were the pinnacle of how you viewed a movie in the United States, but now not so much. So, it is kind of a dying breed that kind of got a resurgence with COVID so you owe it to yourself to experience a movie in a drive-in. It’s a totally different setting, environment, atmosphere than inside,” said Bryant.

The Warhouse Drive-In Movie Theater is open Friday through Sunday and gates open at 7 p.m.

Movies prices vary from five dollars to ten dollars and tickets for kids under three years old are free.

The theater plays one movies per weekend and they also host other events as well.

If you would like more information on the Warhouse Drive-In Movie Theater, you can check out their website.

