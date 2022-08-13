Meridian football returns to the field with their most senior led team in years

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The season opener for MHSAA schools is still two weeks away, but the Wildcats are coming into the 2022 year ready.

The Wildcats welcome back their most senior led team in years with 20 seniors coming back for one last right.

One of those seniors coming back is starting quarterback, Mark Smith. Smith led the Wildcats last season and will be starting for Meridian this season as well.

The biggest shoes Meridian has to fill is taking over for Jonathan Vaughn. Vaughn was a multi-use guy that the Wildcats used in the back field, in the slot and out wide.

So far Meridian has not see a ton of guys step up to fill that roll. But they do bring back wide receiver and safety, Quindarrius Jones, who is looking to be a leader this year.

For the past season the Wildcats have had to rebuild and restructure their team. Eve though they have a tough division they can already feel that this is a different team.

“I do know this,” said head coach John Douglass. “We’re a lot better football team than we were last year. Now what does that mean? Oak Grove and Brandon ‚they’re probably better too. All we can do is take care of the things we can take care of and that’s the wild cats. We’re just going to continue to get better. We’ll know a little bit Friday and we will know a little bit more the following Friday and each week will get it’s own little story. We will just see.”

Jones said, “Like every year, as long as we don’t take things ahead and just do things step by step and work hard once we get on the field. As long as we take things serious, we gone be good.”

Meridian will head to Petal next Friday for a jamboree which starts at 6:15 p.m.

