Perfect weather for any weekend plans

we have had a rainy week, but this weekend is a completely different story s sunny skies will...
we have had a rainy week, but this weekend is a completely different story s sunny skies will prevail across most of our area.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -we have had a rainy week, but this weekend is a completely different story s sunny skies will prevail across most of our area. We will be mainly seeing partly cloudy skies with the sun shining all day so you will want to trade out the umbrella for some sunscreen. Dew point will go down as humidity won’t be nearly as high as the past couple of days so feel like temperatures will be more around our actual temperatures. However, actual temperatures will increase just a tad as we will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the weekend.

If you have any outdoor activities planned or need to do any yard work now is the time to do it as we will see rain return on Tuesday of this week and see it last most of the week. We will see a cool down with highs in the mid-80s and rain dominating the forecast this coming week. Make sure you enjoy the sunshine while you can and find ways to beat the heat.

Tracking the Tropics: We have one area in the Gulf of Mexico that we are watching as it has a 20% chance of developing. The system is moving off towards the coast of Texas and shouldn’t be of major concern as it doesn’t look like it has enough time to turn into a tropical system, but it still will bring some heavy rain to south Texas.

