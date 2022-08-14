Alabama Democrats elect new party chair

Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only...
Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only three years.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party has a new leader. Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only three years.

Democrats from across the state gathered in Birmingham Saturday for their yearly organizational meeting - a time for the party to grow internally so they can grow across the state.

“I just want to come to be here so I can make a difference,” said Rev. Charles A. Dale, a member of the party.

“Until we get Democrats elected statewide, we are always going to be on the mend,” said outgoing party chair Rep. Chris England.

The party elected a new leader to replace England, who did not seek reelection.

But the day brought tension as members, frustrated from the long process, debated how voting would work.

“Your grace and your mercy, just for a little while longer, I promise you just a little while longer,” said England.

With a majority vote, Kelley will now lead the party and he says he has something his opponents didn’t.

“I have proven leadership,” said Kelley. I’ve risen up to the ranks in the Democratic Party.”

Kelly plans to bring more diversity to the party by bringing more white members and members of other backgrounds.

“We can’t divide this democratic party; we’ve got to be diversified,” he said.

Kelley will serve alongside the elected vice chair, Tabitha Isner. Isner lost the race for chair making her eligible for the title.

“I want to see a democratic party that is fighting for every last vote in this state,” said Isner.

The pair will serve for four years.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
Lamar huddles before halftime as they trailed the Volunteers 17-7.
Lamar falls in nail biting season opener
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
Court docs show person of interest in Birmingham arson was restrained by McDonald’s employee for Oklahoma carjacking arrest

Latest News

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Northeast Lauderdale wins Lauderdale County Volleyball tournament.
Lauderdale County Volleyball Tournament
The Eagles got to host a co-ed 7v7 soccer tournament with current and former Meridian Community...
MCC alumni game returns
Weather stays good enough to fly on Day Two.
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
Local organization hosts charity event for single mothers