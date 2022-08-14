Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats

Patrons of Orangutangs Prop Stop on the Biloxi River relax on their floating party deck at the bar's "Anything That Floats" event Saturday afternoon.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles.

Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size.

It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of Gulfport.

“You know, I have Jet Skis and I have boats and this is just...it’s just something where you can allow yourself to relax and enjoy the nature and enjoy the community and enjoy the friends and the bars around here and just hang out,” he said. “It’s just a natural, fun, slow way to do things. Yeah, I enjoy that.”

The dock at the edge of the Biloxi River crowded with early arrivals ready for a relaxing time.

Jordan Smith and Laurie Triguero are also Louisiana transplants, and they purchased a fancy party perch just for the occasion.

But the experience is nothing new.

“We used to go tubing a lot, and this is just the closest thing to home, really,” Smith said.

Triguero agreed.

“In Louisiana, there’s a big tubing community,” she said. “So, we go tubing all the time down the Bogue Chitto, and we finally found somewhere that wants to tube and we definitely wanted to hit it up.”

Because there’s a lot to like about that kind of lifestyle.

“We definitely don’t want something that takes gas, because gas is way too expensive right now, especially with a vehicle that takes premium only,” Triguero added. “So, yeah, we like something we can do that’s good, clean fun and you can do it pretty much anywhere.”

While that may be true, they all prefer Mississippi’s backwaters.

“I love them,” Minarik said. “I love them, man. I’m never moving back. Never moving back to Louisiana.”

