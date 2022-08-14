Hot start to a very rainy week

By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The sun is shining across our area as we are getting a nice break from the rain. With the break from the rain, we have seen temperatures go up, which will continue for tomorrow as we have been put under a limited risk for dangerous heat.  Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with feel like temperatures around 105 degrees across most of our area with some places seeing higher temperatures. If you have any outdoor plans, make sure you find ways to beat the heat as it will be a scorcher to start off your back-to-school and back-to-work week.

Don’t worry because the heat won’t stay with us for too long because by Tuesday rain moves back into our forecast and will stay with us most of the week. By Thursday we will see temperatures sitting in the mid-80s as a frontal boundary will bring rain and cooler temperatures to much of the area. You will want to find ways to try and beat the heat but also don’t forget your rain gear for the later part of the week as rain will stick around for a while.

Tracking the Tropics: There is no development likely for the system moving over south Texas for now, but it will still bring heavy rain and flooding to much of south Texas.

