MCC hosts annual soccer alumni game

The Eagles got to host a co-ed 7v7 soccer tournament with current and former Meridian Community College soccer players.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Eagles got to host a co-ed 7v7 soccer tournament with current and former Meridian Community College soccer players.

Coach Mike Smith, who was celebrating his birthday today, organized the event to bring his former and current players together for a fun and friendly scrimmage. Through the heat and the sweat there were a ton of smiles and dance moves on the field.

An alumni scrimmage got the day started and then the Lady Eagles played former Lady Eagles and the men’s team scrimmage their alums. The alumni do have a past of beating the current team but the women tied 1-1 today and the current Eagles beat the alums 4-2. Overall a fun day in the sun to reunite teammates.

“I’ll admit we’re all rusty!” said women’s soccer head coach Mike Smith. “We really love it when the alumni come and they’re apart of this day and we have a lot of laughs before and after. Not many laughs during because we’re all so tired we can barely breathe out there but it’s good to knock a bit of rust off and just- and for me I get to show the girls I’ve still got it a little bit.”

The MCC Eagles soccer teams open the season next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2022
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend

Latest News

Northeast Lauderdale wins Lauderdale County Volleyball tournament.
Lauderdale County Volleyball Tournament
The Eagles got to host a co-ed 7v7 soccer tournament with current and former Meridian Community...
MCC alumni game returns
Trojans prep for their third season.
Northeast Lauderdale wins Lauderdale County volleyball tournament
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs against the Houston Texans during the...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13