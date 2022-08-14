MCC hosts annual soccer alumni game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Eagles got to host a co-ed 7v7 soccer tournament with current and former Meridian Community College soccer players.

Coach Mike Smith, who was celebrating his birthday today, organized the event to bring his former and current players together for a fun and friendly scrimmage. Through the heat and the sweat there were a ton of smiles and dance moves on the field.

An alumni scrimmage got the day started and then the Lady Eagles played former Lady Eagles and the men’s team scrimmage their alums. The alumni do have a past of beating the current team but the women tied 1-1 today and the current Eagles beat the alums 4-2. Overall a fun day in the sun to reunite teammates.

“I’ll admit we’re all rusty!” said women’s soccer head coach Mike Smith. “We really love it when the alumni come and they’re apart of this day and we have a lot of laughs before and after. Not many laughs during because we’re all so tired we can barely breathe out there but it’s good to knock a bit of rust off and just- and for me I get to show the girls I’ve still got it a little bit.”

The MCC Eagles soccer teams open the season next week.

