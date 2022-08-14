Northeast Lauderdale wins Lauderdale County volleyball tournament

Trojans prep for their third season.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted Clarkdale, West Lauderdale and Southeast Lauderdale in the Lauderdale County volleyball tournament.

The middle school teams would take the court first but then Northeast would battle their rival Southeast.

The Trojans would head to the winners bracket after beating Southeast in a best of three set match. Northeast would take game set one 25-14 and set two 25-14.

West Lauderdale would then take on Clarkdale in the second game of the tournament. The Lady Knights would strike first and take set one 26-24. Set two the Lady Bulldogs would come for blood. Clarkdale wins the second set 25-22. They would then head into set three where the Lady Bulldogs would win 16-14.

In the winners bracket, Clarkdale would take on Northeast. The Trojans would take set one 25-14. The Bulldogs would fight in set two but Northeast would win 25-18. The Lady Trojans finish the tournament as the Lauderdale County Champions.

Southeast Lauderdale would take on West Lauderdale in the losers bracket. The Lady Knights would take set one 25-12 and set two 25-19.

