Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tensions are running high among residents at Meridian Manor Apartments.

People there say the elevator on the property has been broken for about a month, forcing them to use the stair, which leaves some elderly tenants in a tough spot.

Meridian Manor has three floors and some residents are having trouble bringing laundry down to the washroom, bringing groceries up the stairs and just getting their usual errands done without the elevator.

“I’m on the third floor and I am already having leg problems. I can hardly get up and down those steps. I’m all the way on the third floor. God knows my doctor tells me every day; I need to be careful coming down them steps. It doesn’t look like they are trying to do something to help us,” said Gennie Rush, a Meridian Manor resident.

One resident says he’s not only concerned about his safety but the safety of others as well.

“It’s rough on everybody. Got people upstairs that can’t get down because they are sick. It’s one right in front of my friend’s place and the lady can’t come down and if this place catches on fire how are we going to get her down,” said Johnny Dunnign, another Meridian Manor resident.

Dorothy Moore, the Property Manager at Meridian Manor, said they have reported the issue but they are still waiting on the problem to be fixed.

“Something’s got to be done, something’s got to be done because this is a suit. You know, they pay their money. They pay rent once a month. It’s terrible. It’s not fair to them. Something needs to be done,” said Moore.

Meridian Manor is sponsored by Yazoo County Fair and Civic League, Inc. of Yazoo City, Mississippi.

News 11 is working to get in contact with the agency for further comment.

