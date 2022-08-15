Funeral service for Billy Wayne Shirley will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Bethany Baptist Church with Bro. Matthew Johnson officiating. Burial to follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Billy Wayne Shirley, age 68, of Whynot Community passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home.

Billy Wayne was lifelong member of Bethany Baptist Church in Whynot Community. He served faithfully in the United States Army for over 20 years. He returned to care for the family farm and cattle after retiring from the military. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Samantha I. Shirley; children, Lisa Kirk (Delynn) and Tina Monroe (Justin); grandchildren, Kelsey Williams (Sam), Alec Smith (Rachel), Austin Kirk (Sam), Abby Kirk, Amy Kirk, Aaron Kirk, and Faith Kirk; great-grandchildren, Gina Williams, Zoey Smith, Riley Smith, Beau Kirk, and Gunner Kirk; mother, Mary Martina Hodgin; siblings, Gary Shirley (Becky), Renee Hodgin, and Scott Hodgin; brother-in-law, James Harvey (Kristy); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Winfred Shirley; stepmother, Ruby Shirley.

Pallbearers will be James Harvey, Aaron Kirk, Delynn Kirk, Adam Seymour, Alec Smith, and Bradley Bergeson.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM at Bethany Baptist Church.

