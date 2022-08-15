City of Meridian Arrest Report August 15, 2022

Robbery

At 3:09 AM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4000 block of Davis Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:06 AM on August 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:03 AM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:59 AM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:12 AM on August 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:29 PM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 26th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 11:36 AM on August 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:52 AM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:16 AM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:22 AM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:24 AM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:16 PM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:17 PM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:20 PM on August 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Deer Run. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 9:36 AM on August 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.