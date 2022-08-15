Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Jasper County boy

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Josh Braiden Smith, age 9, of Bay Springs, Miss.

Smith is a White male, 4′ 3″ tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Law enforcement said Josh may be with his mother.

The vehicle being used is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada with Mississippi license plate, JAB6759.

If anyone has information about the location of Josh Braiden Smith, his mother, or the vehicle, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.

