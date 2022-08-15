First day of fall semester at MCC

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students were back in class Monday for the first day of the fall semester. The campus was filled with students trying to find their classes and teachers going over their syllabus for the new year. MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner shared what makes the first day back special.

“We have a lot of students who are coming to school for the first time. We have a lot of students coming back to school. We have people that started school, that went to do something for a while, then they thought that they needed to complete their education. They are back in Meridian Community College. That energy and excitement gets me excited because I know we have a wonderful institution with wonderful opportunities,” said Dr. Huebner.

Students will also be able to eat a slice of pizza with the president later this week. Dr. Huebner said this is just one way to better connect with his students.

