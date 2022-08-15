Frontline Responders: Emma Delaney

NEWTON COUNTY , Miss. (WTOK) -

“I never grew up with horses, but I like horses,” Said Emma Delaney.

An ambitious 7-year-old that never says no to a big task. Emma has a big heart and big love for horses and doing what it takes to make things happen.

“It means a lot to know that she’s found her passion and something that she truly loves to do,” Emma’s mother, Ginger Delaney said. “She loves to be out here with the other volunteers and the other kids.”

Coyote Hills Equine Rescue and Therapeutic Riding has provided a safe place for youth of all backgrounds. They focus on rescuing horses and have volunteers like Emma to help.

One word pretty much sums up Emma’s thoughts.

“Happy,” Emma said.

Even through the dog days of summer, Emma has been right there at the ranch.

“She was out here with a smile on her face every single day and wanted to be out here,” Delaney explained. “She asked to be out here. She could’ve had any where else she could be and she still chose here.”

Emma might be a girl of few words, but her passion for horses and others speaks volumes.

“She takes on leadership responsibilities and she’s a real go getter when she’s out here,” Delaney said. “She’s wanting to help and do things. It makes me really proud of her to see the leadership potential there.”

