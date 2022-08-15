GMHC hosts free produce giveaway for patients

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greater Meridian Health Clinic shared bags of fresh fruits and vegetables with its patients Monday, free of charge.

Corn, tomatoes and other produce were given out while supplies lasted. An organizer said events like this make a real difference in the community.

“It hits home because I remember when I was a kid that we didn’t have a lot to eat. If somebody would bring us something, we were so grateful to get that. With the economy being like it is right now, nobody is getting any raises. Everything is going up but our paychecks, so whatever we can do to try to help the community, then we are willing to do it,” said Sandra Keymore, outreach clerk.

