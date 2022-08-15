Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 15, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for A Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra...
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Molly Ruth Netherland was last seen in early September 2021.
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 15, 2022
Derrick Cockerham
Man arrested, charged after agents recover hundreds of grams of multiple drugs in Pike County
Steven Fike pleaded not guilty to rape and first-degree murder charges in the March 1980...
Alabama inmate arraigned on charges for 1980 Boston murder
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022