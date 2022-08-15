MBI investigating “officer-involved” shooting

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation looking into Sunday shooting involving Capitol Police.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation looking into Sunday shooting involving Capitol Police.(6 arrested after Thursday night Anti-Violence Initiative)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting, involving Capitol Police.

The alleged incident occurred Sunday near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson. No details were given regarding the alleged incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the alleged incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Trojans prep for their third season.
Northeast Lauderdale wins Lauderdale County volleyball tournament
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb

Latest News

Level 1: Marginal Risk
Today parts of the viewing area are under a low-end threat for severe weather
Frontline Responders: Emma Delaney
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Emma Delaney
Frontline Responders: Emma Delaney