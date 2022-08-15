Miss. businessman sentenced after claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money

Miss. businessman sentenced after claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money
Miss. businessman sentenced after claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman was sentenced to more than six years in prison for fraudulently claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money.

Christopher Lick was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison. Court documents say Lick devised a scheme to get PPP funds for personal use.

Lick admitted to buying a home valued at more than one million dollars and using the relief funds for investments in the stock market.

He also admitted to overstating how many employees he had and what payroll expenses to get Paycheck Protection Program funds.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for A Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra...
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Molly Ruth Netherland was last seen in early September 2021.
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach

Latest News

Crimenet 08_15_22
Biscuit found at Meridian Red Lobster.
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster
The Lauderdale County School District is hiring graduation coaches for each of its four high...
Tax increase in Lauderdale County approved
Greater Meridian Health Clinic shared bags of fresh fruits and vegetables with its patients...
GMHC hosts free produce giveaway for patients
Students were back in class Monday at Meridian Community College for the first day of the fall...
First day of fall semester at MCC