Mr. Tommy R. Cook, Sr.

Funeral services for Mr. Tommy R. Cook will begin at 11:30 AM Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at New Hope Baptist Church with the Reverends Doug Goodman and Mike Everett officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Cook, 89, of Meridian, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Tommy was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church where he was a dedicated member of the adult choir for over 60 years. He served as a deacon and Sunday School Teacher among many other roles throughout the years. Tommy served his community selflessly by giving of his time as a Volunteer Fireman with the Clarkdale Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending his spare time gardening. He was a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. He was most fond of his title “Old Papaw” which he was lovingly given by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Tommy is survived by his children T. R. Cook (Missy), Lynn Miller (Greg), and Anita Smith (Tommy). Grandchildren Ashley Webb (Josh), Adam Cook (Jana), and Eric Irby; Callie Threatt (Vaughn), Jessica Fisher (Kevin), Jacob Smith and 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Siblings Ann Mercer (Ron) and Margaret Gressett, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Cook is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Bonnie Cook; his parents Nate and Zoie Cook; and two brothers, Johnnie Cook and Delane Cook.

Pallbearers will be Adam Cook, Jacob Smith, Josh Webb, Eric Irby, Scott Mercer, and Phil Mercer with members of the Odd Fellows Sunday School class serving as honorary pallbearers.

The Cook family suggests memorials be made as donations to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Cook Family will receive guests from 10:30 AM until 11:20 AM prior to funeral rites in the church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721