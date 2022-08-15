Funeral services for Mrs. Catherine Shepperd will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 49th

Avenue with Pastor A.D. Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Shepperd, 87, of Meridian, MS who died Monday, August 8, 2022 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center. A viewing will be Friday, August 12, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

