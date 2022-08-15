Mrs. Catherine Shepperd

Catherine Shepperd
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mrs. Catherine Shepperd will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 49th

Avenue with Pastor A.D. Lewis officiating.  Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mrs. Shepperd, 87, of Meridian, MS who died Monday, August 8, 2022 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center.  A viewing will be Friday, August 12, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Most Read

Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for A Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra...
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Molly Ruth Netherland was last seen in early September 2021.
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach

Latest News

Mr. Larry Roberts
Mr. Troy Daniel McKenzie
Mrs. Carrie L. Barrett
Ms. Bonnie Jean Wallace