Services for Ms. Jean Wallace will be held at 3:00pm, Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00pm, prior to Chapel services at Milling Funeral Home

Milling Funeral Home

(601).774.5779