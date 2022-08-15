Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster

Biscuit found at Meridian Red Lobster.
Biscuit found at Meridian Red Lobster.(Red Lobster)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An odd find at a Meridian restaurant has sparked a lot of interest on the internet. It was an orange lobster at the Red Lobster.

“I knew pretty quick that they were going to be coming and that they were certainly interested,” Red Lobster General Manager Barbie Buckalew said.

Red Lobster was home to an orange lobster. The one in 30 million find happened in Meridian last month.

“When I came in on that Saturday, I had only been here like five minutes when the crew stopped me and said, ‘did you see the orange lobster?’ I jumped up and ran to the front to see Biscuit and there she was,” Buckalew explained.

Buckalew said she immediately sent a photo to her director who then put her in contact with the corporate office and Ripley’s Aquarium in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

“We weren’t telling a lot of people about her because we wanted her to be safe. The only place we could keep her was right here in the lobby,” Buckalew said. “There were a lot of guests over the course of a two-week period that Biscuit stayed in our restaurant.”

Just before Biscuit, another orange lobster named Cheddar was found in Florida. Red Lobster confirmed that both were caught in the same fishing area. Buckalew said she is grateful for her crew and how they handled the situation.

“They all had to be very aware to not hurt that lobster because she’s really important,” Buckalew said. “To keep her here safe for almost two weeks, I’m very proud of them to make sure that happened.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for A Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra...
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Molly Ruth Netherland was last seen in early September 2021.
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach

Latest News

Crimenet 08_15_22
The Lauderdale County School District is hiring graduation coaches for each of its four high...
Tax increase in Lauderdale County approved
Greater Meridian Health Clinic shared bags of fresh fruits and vegetables with its patients...
GMHC hosts free produce giveaway for patients
Students were back in class Monday at Meridian Community College for the first day of the fall...
First day of fall semester at MCC