Tax increase in Lauderdale County approved

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A small tax increase for citizens in Lauderdale County has been approved. The Lauderdale county Board of Supervisors approved it at its regular meeting Monday, august 15.

The Lauderdale County school district asked the Board of Supervisors for this millage increase.

The tax increase is just over half of a mill and allows 180,000 dollars to be added to the budget.

This increase will be based on the size and value of each person’s property.

This increase is to help cover the cost of the budget for the new school year.

“The schools did go up slightly to what I understand is their, their max for asking without having to have a referendum. So, yes, the schools did request to go up and it’s our job to o.k. that and if we don’t o.k. that and the schools were to have a shortfall, it could come back and fall on the board of supervisors to pick up that shortfall,” said Lauderdale Co. Board of Supervisors President, Jonathan Wells.

The school district’s board President released a statement.

“We asked our administrators to make all cuts that would not compromise students’ safety nor jeopardize academic achievement. Great consideration has been given to this request, which is the result of the continued high cost of fuel, sanitizing products, shipping, and insurance,” President of the Lauderdale Co. School Board, Kelvin Jackson.

The Board of Supervisors tells us the Tax Collector’s office will mail out notices this December for the 2023 budget year.

