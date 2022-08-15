Tax increase in Lauderdale County approved

The Lauderdale County School District is hiring graduation coaches for each of its four high...
The Lauderdale County School District is hiring graduation coaches for each of its four high schools.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A small tax increase for citizens in Lauderdale County has been approved. The Lauderdale county Board of Supervisors approved it at its regular meeting Monday, august 15.

The Lauderdale County school district asked the Board of Supervisors for this millage increase.

The tax increase is just over half of a mill and allows 180,000 dollars to be added to the budget.

This increase will be based on the size and value of each person’s property.

This increase is to help cover the cost of the budget for the new school year.

“The schools did go up slightly to what I understand is their, their max for asking without having to have a referendum. So, yes, the schools did request to go up and it’s our job to o.k. that and if we don’t o.k. that and the schools were to have a shortfall, it could come back and fall on the board of supervisors to pick up that shortfall,” said Lauderdale Co. Board of Supervisors President, Jonathan Wells.

The school district’s board President released a statement.

“We asked our administrators to make all cuts that would not compromise students’ safety nor jeopardize academic achievement. Great consideration has been given to this request, which is the result of the continued high cost of fuel, sanitizing products, shipping, and insurance,” President of the Lauderdale Co. School Board, Kelvin Jackson.

The Board of Supervisors tells us the Tax Collector’s office will mail out notices this December for the 2023 budget year.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for A Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra...
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Molly Ruth Netherland was last seen in early September 2021.
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach

Latest News

Crimenet 08_15_22
Biscuit found at Meridian Red Lobster.
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster
Greater Meridian Health Clinic shared bags of fresh fruits and vegetables with its patients...
GMHC hosts free produce giveaway for patients
Students were back in class Monday at Meridian Community College for the first day of the fall...
First day of fall semester at MCC