Today parts of the viewing area are under a low-end threat for severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We have a very busy week ahead of us. We are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for the next few days. Parts of Kemper and Sumter county are under the risk right now, but as the days go on, we all will be added. This is a low-end threat, but heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail are possible. We are mainly staying dry today, but do not forget your umbrella as we head into tomorrow.

The heat will also be a factor this week, so please remember to stay hydrated throughout the day. High temperatures will be near the upper 90s, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s. We will feel a lot hotter than the forecasted temperature for the day due to the moisture in the air. So, remember to practice heat safety being sure to check on your neighbors and staying in a cool location as much as possible.

Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as heat and storms linger over our area for most of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.