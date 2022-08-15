Today parts of the viewing area are under a low-end threat for severe weather

Level 1: Marginal Risk
Level 1: Marginal Risk(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We have a very busy week ahead of us. We are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for the next few days. Parts of Kemper and Sumter county are under the risk right now, but as the days go on, we all will be added. This is a low-end threat, but heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail are possible. We are mainly staying dry today, but do not forget your umbrella as we head into tomorrow.

The heat will also be a factor this week, so please remember to stay hydrated throughout the day. High temperatures will be near the upper 90s, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s. We will feel a lot hotter than the forecasted temperature for the day due to the moisture in the air. So, remember to practice heat safety being sure to check on your neighbors and staying in a cool location as much as possible.

Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as heat and storms linger over our area for most of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Trojans prep for their third season.
Northeast Lauderdale wins Lauderdale County volleyball tournament
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 15th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 15th, 2022
The sun is shining across our area as we are getting a nice break from the rain. With the break...
Hot start to a very rainy week
We have had a rainy week, but this weekend is a completely different story as sunny skies will...
Perfect weather for any weekend plans
We are still dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area and that will...
Beautiful weekend ahead of us