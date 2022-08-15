Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!
Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.
The babies are small but Ochsner said the pregnancy was at or near full-term.
|Here’s the information about the triplets:
|Za’ Niya Rose Houston
Time of Birth 10:22 a.m.
Weight: 5 lbs. 5oz.
Length: 19 inches
Za’ Leah Beauty Houston
Time of Birth 10:24 a.m.
Weight 5 lbs. 7oz.
Length: 19 inches
Za’ Kyra Miracle Houston
Time of Birth 10:25 a.m.
Weight 4 lbs. 11 oz.
Length: 18 inches
