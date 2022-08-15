Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!

Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.

The babies are small but Ochsner said the pregnancy was at or near full-term.

Here’s the information about the triplets: Za’ Niya Rose Houston

Time of Birth 10:22 a.m.

Weight: 5 lbs. 5oz.

Length: 19 inches

Za’ Leah Beauty Houston

Time of Birth 10:24 a.m.

Weight 5 lbs. 7oz.

Length: 19 inches

Za’ Kyra Miracle Houston

Time of Birth 10:25 a.m.

Weight 4 lbs. 11 oz.

Length: 18 inches

