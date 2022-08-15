Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health

Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston arrived Friday...
Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston arrived Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2022, at Ochsner Rush Health in Meridian.(Ochsner Rush Health)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!

Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.

The babies are small but Ochsner said the pregnancy was at or near full-term.

Here’s the information about the triplets:
Za’ Niya Rose Houston
Time of Birth 10:22 a.m.
Weight: 5 lbs. 5oz.
Length: 19 inches
Za’ Leah Beauty Houston
Time of Birth 10:24 a.m.
Weight 5 lbs. 7oz.
Length: 19 inches
Za’ Kyra Miracle Houston
Time of Birth 10:25 a.m.
Weight 4 lbs. 11 oz.
Length: 18 inches
Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah...
Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.(Ochsner Rush Health)
Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah...
Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.(Ochsner Rush Health)
Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah...
Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.(Ochsner Rush Health)

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for A Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra...
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Molly Ruth Netherland was last seen in early September 2021.
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach

Latest News

A person died Sunday during a police chase that began in Pearl. The chase ended when the...
Bystander killed in police chase for 2nd time in 4 weeks
Travel tips
Large majority of travelers experienced problems during trips this year
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
No. 1 Alabama tops preseason AP Top 25; Ohio St, ‘Dawgs next
An updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original...
British regulator 1st to OK Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster