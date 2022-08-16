Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.

Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged in the shooting death of Demarco Jimerson.
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd.

Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000.

Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of State Blvd. Meridian police told News 11 that Jimerson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released a possible connection between the Barnes and Jimerson, however, the suspect’s address comes back to the same area where the victim was found on that Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

