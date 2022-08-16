Dual threat with severe weather and extreme heat

We are under a dual threat with a risk of severe storms and heat concerns across the area. The...
We are under a dual threat with a risk of severe storms and heat concerns across the area. The risk for severe storms is currently moving into our area right now with the main threat being damaging winds so make sure you are being weather aware today.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are under a dual threat with a risk of severe storms and heat concerns across the area. The risk for severe storms is currently moving into our area right now with the main threat being damaging winds so make sure you are being weather aware today. The risk also continues into tomorrow with both threats being in the afternoon. Make sure you grab the umbrella if you have any evening plans or any plans for the rest of the week as we do have a rainy week ahead of us.

Regarding the heat today and tomorrow we will be seeing head indices around 105 degrees with some places possibly reaching 115 degrees. Make sure you find ways to beat the heat as it can be very dangerous with prolonged outdoor activity. Make sure you stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity, and take frequent breaks if working outdoors. Good news though because this heat won’t stick around for too long as we will be seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for most of the week.

Tracking the Tropics: We are watching a system with a 20% chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico, as of right now the system seems to be moving towards the Texas coast but we will continue watching it as more data comes in.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google
JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google
Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston arrived Friday...
Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for A Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra...
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Biscuit found at Meridian Red Lobster.
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster
Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged in the shooting death of Demarco Jimerson.
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.

Latest News

Heavy rainfall and damaging winds are likely
Severe thunderstorms move into the area later this evening
Today's Weather -Avaionia Smith - August 16th, 2022
Today's Weather -Avaionia Smith - August 16th, 2022
Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for Updates
First Alert: Severe storms possible Tuesday & it’ll be a scorcher
Level 1: Marginal Risk
Today parts of the viewing area are under a low-end threat for severe weather