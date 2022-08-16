Dual threat with severe weather and extreme heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are under a dual threat with a risk of severe storms and heat concerns across the area. The risk for severe storms is currently moving into our area right now with the main threat being damaging winds so make sure you are being weather aware today. The risk also continues into tomorrow with both threats being in the afternoon. Make sure you grab the umbrella if you have any evening plans or any plans for the rest of the week as we do have a rainy week ahead of us.

Regarding the heat today and tomorrow we will be seeing head indices around 105 degrees with some places possibly reaching 115 degrees. Make sure you find ways to beat the heat as it can be very dangerous with prolonged outdoor activity. Make sure you stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity, and take frequent breaks if working outdoors. Good news though because this heat won’t stick around for too long as we will be seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for most of the week.

Tracking the Tropics: We are watching a system with a 20% chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico, as of right now the system seems to be moving towards the Texas coast but we will continue watching it as more data comes in.

