First Alert: Severe storms possible Tuesday & it’ll be a scorcher

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a low-end (level 1 out of 5) marginal threat for severe storms on Tuesday afternoon & evening . The main threat will be for damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rain can be expected if storms move through your area. A cold front will stall near us, and it’ll serve as a trigger for showers and storms along with the heat of the day. So, make sure to carry an umbrella for Tuesday, and have ways of getting severe weather alerts.

Aside from the possibility of threatening storms, it’ll also be very hot on Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid 90s, and heat indices will range between 103-107 in our area. This type of heat can make you sick if you’re not practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

Wednesday, the stalled boundary will remain within our region. It’ll be close enough to give us another day of showers & storms. Plus, storms north of us may be steered into our area based on the upper-level steering flow. Damaging wind is a threat from those storms, so our area will again sit under a low-end risk for severe storms on Wednesday . Highs will hover near 90 degrees.

Unsettled weather will be possible through Friday and into the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

The last couple of disturbances we were watching have fallen apart, but there’s a new disturbance that has a low chance to develop once it moves ito the Bay of Campeche over the next 5 days. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

