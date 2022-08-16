Kemper County Arrest Report August 16, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Antonio Grady 08-10-2022 Domestic Violence.jpg
Antonio Grady 08-10-2022 Domestic Violence.jpg

08-15-2022 DUI; No Driver License.jpg
08-15-2022 DUI; No Driver License.jpg
Jayrun Rush 08-09-2022 Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Hydrocodone.jpg
Jayrun Rush 08-09-2022 Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Hydrocodone.jpg
Quadarious Brown 08-12-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Quadarious Brown 08-12-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Destiny Trosclair 08-13-2022 Burglary-Breaking and Entering Dwelling House.jpg
Destiny Trosclair 08-13-2022 Burglary-Breaking and Entering Dwelling House.jpg

