Lady Bulldogs sweep Lady Knight on the road

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Lady Bulldogs beat the West Lauderdale Lady Knights in all three sets to win at The Kingdom.

This game was a rematch of the same game over the weekend as the Lady Knights were looking to get revenge. Clarkdale was really in their bag in the first set as they took over early and were able to win the first set 25 to 11. Although the Lady Knights showed a lot of fight as they made adjustments and kept the next two sets really close, the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold on.

Final set scores:

Game 1: 25-11 (Clarkdale)

Game 2: 25-24 (Clarkdale)

Game 3: 25-22 (Clarkdale)

