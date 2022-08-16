Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town

(KCTV5 News)
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation.

The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department to “demand protection for Lexington’s largely Black population.”

The lawsuit came Tuesday after the organization obtained an audio recording in July of then-Lexington Police Chief Sam Dobbins using racial slurs and talking about how many people he killed in the line of duty.

The Mississippi Center For Investigative Reporting reports that Dobbins denied making the slurs.

Most Read

JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google
JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google
Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston arrived Friday...
Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for A Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra...
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Biscuit found at Meridian Red Lobster.
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster
Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged in the shooting death of Demarco Jimerson.
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.

Latest News

Raymond Detention Center
Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail
Richard's Disposal truck
Garbage company files $1.6M lawsuit against city of Jackson
Mississippi new laws: Tax cut, teacher pay raise, state song
Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
Mississippi county to pay $2.75M in diabetic inmate’s death